Marquette City Commission to learn more about plans for former hospital property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What will happen to the buildings and land associated with the former Marquette General Hospital is a continuing question for many residents of Marquette. That matter will be discussed at a special Marquette City Commission meeting on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Michigan University Foundation announced in October it is leading the exploration of redevelopment possibilities at the former hospital. In November, it was reported that UP Health System would transfer the property to the NMU Foundation for $1. Any action is contingent on environmental and financial studies.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs explained the purpose of Monday’s city commission work session.

“We are expecting to have a presentation from the NMU Foundation that will highlight what their vision for this development or redevelopment would be,” Kovacs said. “I do believe there will be some other details shared, such as a timeline, some other expectations on the demolition of parts of the campus or the buildings that are on that old hospital footprint.”

The NMU Foundation says on Monday, it will reveal the findings of its due diligence work that started in October, and will begin working with the city commission on a potential pathway to redevelopment.

Monday’s meeting is not a public hearing, but the public is welcome to attend. Kovacs said there would be opportunities for public input in the future.

“This is not the last time you will hear about this in front of the commission,” she said. “There will be, if there is a Brownfield Plan that is submitted - and we fully anticipate that, a public hearing that is set, and that will be done at a regular meeting of the commission.”

Kovacs explained if there was any consensus among the commissioners concerning what they would like to see happening at the site.

“Obviously, they would be very excited for a redevelopment of that old hospital,” Kovacs said. “But they really, I think, have shifted their focus to have affordable or attainable housing be a component of that. And obviously, we’re not the developers, and we’re limited on what we can request, but the commission, I do believe, would be asking or hoping that there’s some sort of component related to affordable or attainable housing in there. So this special meeting on Monday will really be the first time that the commission gets to discuss it with each other, so it will be an important meeting for us as city staff but then also for the NMU Foundation who will be presenting this project.”

This meeting is on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Marquette City Hall, and the public is welcome to attend.

