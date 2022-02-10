Advertisement

Kinross Correctional Facility Sergeant wins 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director’s Award

MDOC Director Heidi Washington presents Sgt. Clegg with the award at Kinross Correctional...
MDOC Director Heidi Washington presents Sgt. Clegg with the award at Kinross Correctional Facility.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINROSS, Mich. (WLUC) - Keith Clegg, Sergeant at the Kinross Correctional Facility was selected as the winner of the 2021 Michigan Department of Corrections Director’s Award for his efforts in assisting the facility by creating emergency processes and assisting staff with his excellent leadership skills.

MDOC Director Heidi Washington presented Sgt. Clegg with the award Wednesday at Kinross Correctional Facility.

The Director’s Award is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon employees of the MDOC. Sgt. Clegg also received the department’s Professional Excellence Award for his work supervising all food service operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. When food service leadership and staff were unable to work due to COVID-19, Sgt. Clegg used his experience as a restaurant owner to train reassigned staff to prepare and serve meals and acquired the necessary supplies to ensure food service at Kinross Correctional Facility stayed a smooth operation throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Sgt. Keith Clegg’s exceptional work ethic and leadership abilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are an excellent representation of our department,” said Director Washington. “Sgt. Clegg’s willingness to assist beyond his job duties during a time of need is admirable. He maintains high standards, always being courteous, pleasant and professional. He is a true asset to his facility and the department.”

Sgt. Clegg has worked for the department since 1999, where he began in Food Service. He transitioned to a Corrections Officer in 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2017.

Sgt. Clegg is a team player, often going out of his way to enhance the work environment at the facility. He often donates food from his own restaurants, Pure Country located in Rudyard and Sault Ste. Marie, for work events and is known to be a mentor to many staff at the facility.

