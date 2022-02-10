Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections to be restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which remain under state jurisdiction.

