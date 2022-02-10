Iron River community rallies support around Nick Baumgartner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In the winter games, fans of Olympic snowboarder Nick Baumgartner continue to support him, after he fell short of his goal last night. The Iron River native still has another chance for a medal.

Outside, the streets of Iron River were empty, but inside the River North Pub and Grill, an electric crowd cheered on their hometown hero Wednesday night.

This is the fourth Olympic games for Nick Baumgartner in Snowboard Cross. He is 40-years-old, and the oldest athlete on Team USA. It was after midnight local time when his immediate family was cheering him on from their home.

Less than a mile away, friends and extended relatives were glued to the screen.

“Nick is an awesome man and I am just here to support him and watch him. The whole community is just so proud of him,” said Julie Baumgartner, Nick Baumgartner’s Cousin.

Competing in men’s snowboard cross, Baumgartner advanced to the Round of 16 with the echoes of cheers from home. However, he fell just short of advancing to the quarterfinals.

A heartbroken Baumgartner said this loss stings.

“I put so much time and effort into this, and one little mistake and it’s gone. 40-years-old, I am running out of chances. I got so much support back home, and I feel like I let them down,” said Nick Baumgartner, U.S. Olympic Snowboarder & Iron River native.

His supporters back home say their love is unconditional.

“I am so proud, and the whole community is,” Julie Baumgartner exclaimed.

“Everyone is so proud of him, and wants to shake his hand, and wants to congratulate him,” said Mike McCarthy, River North Pub and Grill Owner.

Baumgartner is still determined to earn a medal.

“I [am not] stopping on this. I [got to] do something better to end with,” Baumgartner said emotionally.

Supporters say Baumgartner put Iron River on the map.

“It’s amazing. It is amazing for somebody from such a small community to be in the Olympics and to be in something this big. It is just amazing,” said Pam Stolberg, Nick Baumgartner’s childhood friend.

McCarthy says Baumgartner will frequently visit the bar, talk to residents, and encourage young athletes to peruse their dreams.

Baumgartner will compete for Team USA again tomorrow night in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross at 8 p.m. CT.

