Freeze-thawing causing bumpy roads this winter

(KOSA)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Continuing jumps and dips in temperatures are causing some road conditions to deteriorate. When we get a fluctuation of temperatures it causes freeze-thawing, where water seeps into cracks in the roads then expands when frozen.

That causes raised areas that road crews call ‘tenting’ or ‘frost heaves.’ When cars drive over these ‘tents’ it can cause potholes to form in the road. The Marquette County Road Commission says they keep a close eye on how the roads are holding up this time of year.

“We have our program set in the fall of what we are set to address in the upcoming construction season but if there is something that dramatically changes out there we will be flexible and change some priorities around,” said Jim Iwanicki, Engineer Manager for the Marquette County Road Commission.

You can report any potholes to either MDOT or county road commissions online or over the phone.

