Finlandia Men’s Basketball stung by UW-Superior

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Three players were in double-figure scoring as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (3-20) lost 103-77 to UW-Superior (8-13), Wednesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Finlandia came out quick, getting to a 9-3 lead after two minutes. UW-Superior closed to two before the Lions made a run.

Junior BJ Williams knocked down a triple from the bleachers to put FinnU up, 18-11 at the 12:54 mark. The Yellowjackets went on a 13-4 run to lead 24-22 with 8:38 left.

Freshman Rae’quan Funches slammed the ball home to tie it at 24-24. UW-Superior then went on a 17-1 run to seal the game.

FinnU shot 46.7% from the floor and 38.9% from the line and had 27 defensive rebounds to eight offensive. The story of the game was Superior getting 33 points off 23 turnovers.

For Finlandia, junior Danny Zuchak had 17 points and five steals, Funches had 16 points and eight rebounds and Williams scored 15 points.

For UW-Superior, Xavier Patterson scored 21 points and J’Vaun Walker had 20 points.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Feb. 12 playing Grace Christian. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

