Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Basketball stung by UW-Superior

Zujack, Funches, Williams combine for 48 points
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Three players were in double-figure scoring as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (3-20) lost 103-77 to UW-Superior (8-13), Wednesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Finlandia came out quick, getting to a 9-3 lead after two minutes.  UW-Superior closed to two before the Lions made a run.

Junior BJ Williams knocked down a triple from the bleachers to put FinnU up, 18-11 at the 12:54 mark.  The Yellowjackets went on a 13-4 run to lead 24-22 with 8:38 left.

Freshman Rae’quan Funches slammed the ball home to tie it at 24-24.  UW-Superior then went on a 17-1 run to seal the game.

FinnU shot 46.7% from the floor and 38.9% from the line and had 27 defensive rebounds to eight offensive.  The story of the game was Superior getting 33 points off 23 turnovers.

For Finlandia, junior Danny Zuchak had 17 points and five steals, Funches had 16 points and eight rebounds and Williams scored 15 points.

For UW-Superior, Xavier Patterson scored 21 points and J’Vaun Walker had 20 points.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Feb. 12 playing Grace Christian.  The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel issues notice of intended action against Mackinaw City hotels for alleged deceptive practices
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Marquette man arrested with crystal meth, heroin in Escanaba
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

Latest News

Nathan Chen, of the United States, holds his national flag as he celebrates after winning the...
Nathan Chen’s near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
Gold medal winner United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's...
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination
MTU routs NMU on ice; HS Hockey; HS Basketball 2 8 22