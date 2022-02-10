Advertisement

Eagle Mine offering Adopt an Athlete program for Meijer State Games of Michigan

Eagle Mine Logo
Eagle Mine Logo(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan are coming to the Marquette area later this month. The state games are a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes all athletes regardless of age or ability.

Eagle Mine is stepping up to offer financial assistance with their Adopt an Athlete program. It ensures athletes looking to compete in the games have a chance to without worrying about cost.

“It goes beyond having our logo on an event that’s happening in the community we really wanted to be able to add value to the community and the athletes by sponsoring the adopt an athlete program to eliminate any financial barriers that there might be to anyone who wants to participate in the games,” said Eagle Mine Social responsibility Advisor Meagen Morrison.

The Meijer State Games of Michigan takes place at various locations in Marquette County including the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl and Marquette Mountain. They take place February 25-27.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel issues notice of intended action against Mackinaw City hotels for alleged deceptive practices
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Marquette man arrested with crystal meth, heroin in Escanaba
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts

Latest News

PWPL opens three art galleries
PWPL presents opening of art galleries
UPWard legal holds ribbon cutting ceremony alongside UPWard Legal and the Keweenaw Chamber of...
UPWard Orthodontics holds ribbon cutting ceremony
NMU Dance Clinic
NMU Dance Team holds clinic ahead of Showcase event
A view from the stage inside Venue 906 in Kingsford
Dickinson County theatre group presents Viking love story