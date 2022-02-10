Eagle Mine offering Adopt an Athlete program for Meijer State Games of Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan are coming to the Marquette area later this month. The state games are a multi-sport, Olympic-style event that welcomes all athletes regardless of age or ability.

Eagle Mine is stepping up to offer financial assistance with their Adopt an Athlete program. It ensures athletes looking to compete in the games have a chance to without worrying about cost.

“It goes beyond having our logo on an event that’s happening in the community we really wanted to be able to add value to the community and the athletes by sponsoring the adopt an athlete program to eliminate any financial barriers that there might be to anyone who wants to participate in the games,” said Eagle Mine Social responsibility Advisor Meagen Morrison.

The Meijer State Games of Michigan takes place at various locations in Marquette County including the Suicide Hill Ski Bowl and Marquette Mountain. They take place February 25-27.

