Dickinson County theatre group presents Viking love story

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, one Dickinson County theatre group is providing dinner entertainment. Venue 906 and Mr. Black Presents will partner to host a five-course dinner plus a show this weekend.

Actors will perform an originally written Viking love story. Audience members will be able to experience the arts up close and personal.

Venue 906 says this is one way to get people out of the house.

“Sometimes it gets to be a little dull during the winter times, so we happen to have a couple of weekends open. {Upcoming} we have live stand-up comedy, we have wine tasting, and we have the band Oz coming. This is all just in March,” said Brittany Linsmeyer, Venue 906 Event Coordinator.

Doors open Friday and Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT, and the show starts at 5 p.m. CT. Meal tickets are sold out, but general viewing tickets are $35 and will be sold at the door.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.