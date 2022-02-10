Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed as head trauma

(Gray News) - The cause of Bob Saget’s death was head trauma, according to a statement from his family.

The statement cited authorities, saying Saget “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in the statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The Orange County Medical Examiner in Florida performed an autopsy on Saget the day after he died, according to CNN.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement said.

Saget was in Florida the weekend he died as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs that Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.