Blustery start Thursday with lake effect snow

Strong northwesterly winds drive in cold air, plus lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts through Thursday morning.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Winter weather returns in the U.P. as a strong northwesterly wind drives in cold air and lake effect snow through Thursday morning. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with low temps from the 0s-10s (colder inland). Snowfall accumulations from a trace to 4″ possible, with highest amounts along the Copper Country’s northwest snow belts. Plan on slick road conditions during your morning commute, plus poor visibility due to patchy blowing snow.

View NWS alerts in effect here.

A strong winter system arrives late Thursday with potential to produce widespread moderate to occasionally heavy snow over the region through Friday -- amounts ranging from 1″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations.

Following the system’s exit Friday night, temperatures plunge below seasonal through early next week, then gradually climbing above seasonal Wednesday as a southerly jet stream brings in milder air to Upper Michigan.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with LES early over the northwest wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon; another round of snow moves in west during the early evening hours and spreading eastward overnight; seasonably cool

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow; snowfall amounts from 1″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations; windy

>Highs: 30

Saturday, Lincoln’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES early over the north wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon; frigid

>Highs: 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers east and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and mild

>Highs: 30

