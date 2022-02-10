Aspirus Ironwood named top 100 critical access hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital is recognized among the nation’s best rural hospitals by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This annual program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.

“This recognition comes at a very challenging time in health care due to the delivery of healthcare services caused by the pandemic. This recognition affirms the commitment our outstanding healthcare team continues to make to serve and care for our patients,” said Aspirus Health Chief Administrative Officer, Paula Chermside.

“Aspirus takes pride in providing the best health care to the communities we serve with a special commitment to rural communities,” she added.

The INDEX leverages publicly available data to provide a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.

“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Chartis Center for Rural Health National Leader Michael Topchik.

“Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net,” added Topchik.

“This recognition celebrates our entire Aspirus team, including front line staff, medical providers, volunteers, and team members throughout our region and system,” said Chermside. “The appreciation from our patients and communities and the encouragement inherent in this award helps to fuel the emotional and physical energy to continue our mission to heal people, promote health and strengthen communities.”

You can look at the list here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.