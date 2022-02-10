Advertisement

60,000 bees stolen from grocery company’s pollinator field

60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.
60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery company.(Courtesy: USDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 60,000 bees have been stolen from a grocery store company’s field in Pennsylvania, the company said.

The bees were said to be stolen in Carlisle between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30, Pennlive.com reported Wednesday.

In a statement, the Giant Company’s community impact manager, Jessica Groves, said that the bees were an essential part of the local food chain that is suffering a declining bee population.

“We are extremely disappointed that this happened and are continuing to cooperate with Middlesex Township Police Department,” Groves said.

In 2021, beekeepers in the state reported a loss of 41% of their populations, which was less than the national average loss of 45.5% of bees between April 2020 and 2021.

The nationwide loss of bee populations is causing serious concerns with the agricultural industry and environmentalists because about one-third of the United States’ food supply relies on bees to pollinate plants, the newspaper said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel issues notice of intended action against Mackinaw City hotels for alleged deceptive practices
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Marquette man arrested with crystal meth, heroin in Escanaba
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
Baumgartner eliminated in quarterfinals of his 4th Olympics: ‘I’ll keep going’
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Whitmer proposes school funding boost, bonuses and tax cuts
Austin Brown
Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truck blockade at U.S.-Canadian border shuts auto plants
FILE - This file photo shows Autherine Lucy Foster, center, the first Black person to attend...
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. The...
House panel probes Trump presidential records found in Florida