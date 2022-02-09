Upper Peninsula Brewing Company opens this weekend

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s first craft brewery, Upper Peninsula Brewing Company (UPBC), celebrates its grand opening Saturday, Feb. 12.

“After years of planning and COVID-19 related setbacks, the team embarks on its mission of filling a much-needed niche for craft beer and community gathering space in the West End,” UPBC said in a press release.

The brewery, located at 342 Rail St, boasts a wide selection of products served in an industrial-chic 10,000 square foot historic space that over the years has been a meat processing facility and furniture store. Building development and brand concept is nothing new to proprietors and owners, Jim and Ann Kantola whose previous developments include Jackson’s Pit, Negaunee City Center and The Depot. Brewers Erica Tieppo and Mason Mathis bring a selection of 12 unique beers ranging from classic craft to emerging and experimental styles.

Grand Opening weekend festivities kick off on Friday after the Ribbon Cutting with live music by Chris Valenti at 7 p.m. The celebration continues through Saturday, with the facility opening early at 12 p.m. to participate in a poker run for Suicide Prevention, followed by live music by local country act Stetson at 7 p.m. and pizza delivery by Pasquali’s for that night only.

“UPBC is excited to embark on their new adventure and invites trail-goers to include the brewery as the start, middle or finish of their outdoor adventures on the local Iron Ore Heritage Trail and RAMBA Trails. The team sees this vision of exploration in their product,and is grateful to have the opportunity to share it with the growing West End community,” UPBC said.

This celebration is held in conjunction with the following business development organizations: Accelerate UP, Invent@NMU, Innovate Marquette SmartZone, Lake Superior Community Partnership and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about Upper Peninsula Brewing Company at upperpeninsulabrewingcompany.com

