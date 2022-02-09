U.P. Propane says there is no propane shortage, but deliveries are delayed

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - You may be waiting longer than normal to get your propane tank refilled this winter. One propane company wants to assure its customers that there is not a propane shortage.

“So first, don’t panic. Second, be patient.,” said Dan Harrington, U.P. Propane Owner.

That is the simple message U.P. Propane has in response to questions about propane availability. Harrington says it’s a regional issue. His propane deliveries are about a week behind schedule, which some of his customers have started to notice.

The owner says, however, this is nothing to worry about.

“Don’t run out and look at your propane tank and see that you are at 20 percent and worry that you are going to run out and call your propane supplier,” Harrington said.

Harrington says for his customers, an average home has a 500-gallon tank, and uses about one percent of their tank a day. He says since January, stricter COVID regulations in Canada have slowed delivery schedules.

“Most of the propane in the Midwest and the U.P. comes out of Canada,” Harrington said.

Logistical issues have slowed deliveries, but Harrington says a steady supply is available for customers.

“We are already overwhelmed with calls because we have deviated from our normal delivery schedule. We are going to get to everyone,” Harrington said.

U.P. Propane has thousands of customers. Harrington says the company is prioritizing deliveries to those running the lowest.

“Our number one concern is to always make sure everyone has propane and that no one runs out,” Harrington explained.

Harrington says propane is usually delivered once a tank is at less than 20 percent. Now, some customers may have to wait until the tank is closer to 10 percent, but U.P. Propane is catching up on deliveries as quickly as possible.

“It causes some concern with customers because they know there must be something up, which there is, but I think we are taking prudent measures to make sure that people in the most need get propane and therefore no one goes without it,” Harrington said.

Harrington believes the worst has already passed, and that local suppliers will be able to catch up on deliveries over the next few weeks. He says if you believe you are running extremely low on propane, you should call your local supplier, but be patient, as distribution centers are getting more calls than normal.

