Superintendents in favor of Whitmer’s proposed budget

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Superintendents across the U.P. are in favor of the governor’s proposed budget.

“So much about this budget just makes sense. So, we’re pleased, we’re excited, we’re ready to fight for it,” said Jay Kulbertis, Gladstone and Rapid River Schools Superintendent.

Breitung Township Schools’ Superintendent David Holmes also thinks the proposed spending will help schools long-term.

“If it gets to that state level and they work on a way to distribute it then it’s going to have an impact across the state,” said Holmes.

Governor Whitmer has asked for $1.5 billion to give a $2,000 bonus to all pre-k through 12 educators and non-instructional staff in 2022 and 2023. Teachers and certified staff such as counselors, social workers and nurses would get $3,000 in 2024 and $4,000 in 2025.

“Anything we can do to encourage kids to enter the teaching profession or education or just to be a school employee overall and then retain them is a win for schools and a win for school employees,” said Holmes.

She’s also seeking $600 million to help with teacher recruitment, which Escanaba Superintendent Coby Fletcher says is needed.

“It wasn’t that long ago that if we posted an elementary teaching position, we’d get 80 to 100 applicants. I can post a teaching position today and feel lucky if I get five, I’d have three that are maybe qualified,” said Fletcher.

The governor also included a five-percentage point increase in reimbursement costs for special education students.

“We provide the full spectrum of services when a student is identified with a disability. Anything from cognitive impairment to learning disability. So if those funds are increased, we’ll just be able to do more of that work,” said Fletcher.

In addition to calling for sizable funding hikes, Whitmer proposed a new $1 billion school infrastructure modernization fund, which Kulbertis thinks should be supported.

“Gives us something to build upon and kind of changes our approach to some of our infrastructure needs which helps every single district in the state,” he said.

If the Republican-controlled legislature approves the proposal, there would also be a 5% increase in base aid for K-12 schools, universities and community colleges.

