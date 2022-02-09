Michigan Tech dominates NMU on the ice 8-1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 14 Michigan Tech remains unbeaten in 2022 after an 8-1 victory at Northern Michigan Tuesday. The Huskies won their tenth straight game at the Berry Events Center and earned their fifth CCHA sweep of the season by outscoring the Wildcats 13-2 in the series.

“I think we took advantage of Northern’s tough goaltending situation,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “It was nice to get that first one early, and we were able to just keep it going. Scoring eight goals on 33 shots doesn’t happen often—especially in this building.”

Tech improved to 17-8-2 overall and 14-5-1 in the CCHA after its third win of the season over NMU. The seven-goal margin was the most by the Huskies over the Wildcats since the teams started playing in 1979. The eight goals are the most by a Tech team since February 28, 2020, at NMU. Tech overtook the all-time series lead for the first time since 1989 and now leads 78-77-14

The Huskies scored early and often, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first period. Brian Halonen popped in his first of two on the night only 40 seconds into the game, finishing off a between the legs drop pass from Trenton Bliss. Tommy Parrottino added the second assist on Halonen’s 17th of the season.

Tristan Ashbrook scored his first of the night 9:04 later with a power-play goal. Brian Halonen and Tommy Parrottino worked the puck in the corner and Ashbrook one-timed in a sauce pass from Parrottino for his ninth of the season and fourth on the power play.

Eric Gotz made it 3-0 with his third of the season. Justin Misiak dug the puck off the wall and Gotz stepped up on the play and scored his 11th career goal at 14:55.

Brian Halonen buried his 50th career goal at 16:46 of the first. Michael Karow had a centering feed that Halonen banged in with Trenton Bliss also assisting.

Logan Ganie scored twice in a span of just over 5:00 in the second period to extend the lead to 6-0. He deflected in a shot by Ryland Mosley for his third of the season 2:44 after intermission. Michael Karow had the secondary assist.

Logan Ganie finished off a cross-crease pass from Chris Lipe for his 10th career goal at 7:50 of the second period. Ryland Mosley brought the puck in the zone and picked up an assist.

Arvid Caderoth got into the action with a power-play goal from Trenton Bliss and Eric Gotz for Tech’s seventh goal at 15:45 of the second. Caderoth has four goals on the season with a pair coming on the man advantage.

Tristan Ashbrook finished off a 3-on-1 from Logan Pietila and Michael Karow 6:01 into the third to round out Tech’s scoring. Ashbrook has 17 goals in a Tech uniform.

NMU (15-13-1, 9-12-1 CCHA) scored its only goal with 11:35 remaining when Michael Collela scored on the power play.

Blake Pietila earned the win with 18 saves to improve to 17-8-2. Mark Sinclair made his first appearance in the crease for the Huskies in the final 11:35 and stopped all four shots he faced.

“I have confidence in both goaltenders,” added Shawhan. “Mark had to make some important saves in that third period, and it was great that we were finally able to get him some game action.”

Tech outshot NMU 36-23. Nolan Kent had 28 saves for the home team.

The Huskies’ power play was 2-for-4 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.

Tech continues the week against Bowling Green for the annual Winter Carnival series this weekend. The Huskies and Falcons will play a total goal series for the MacInnes Trophy. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 5:07 p.m. Saturday.

