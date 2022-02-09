Marquette Regional History Center announces 2021 history awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center announced the 2021 history award winners and their annual meeting.

The center announced that the Helen Longyear Paul award goes to Rachel Crary for her research and writing on local Marquette County history and the Peter White award went to the League of Women Voters of Marquette County for their 2020 presentation. The awards will be presented during the annual meeting which is on Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. inside the center.

Cris Osier, Marquette Regional History Center Executive Director, explained why it’s important for people to be recognized for their dedication to history.

“It’s part of our mission is to bring local history to the forefront of everyone’s thought process so we can learn from it, we can relate to it and create a sense of community from local history.”

The Marquette Regional History Center began an awards program in 1984. The Helen Longyear Paul award is given to recognize individuals and their research, while the Peter White award honors organizations.

