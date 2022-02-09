Advertisement

Marquette man arrested with crystal meth, heroin in Escanaba

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.(UPSET/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After conducting an investigation involving the distribution of crystal meth, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives arrested a 30-year-old Marquette County man in Escanaba.

On Feb. 7, the man was arrested with 4.5 ounces of crystal meth and a small amount of heroin. Through investigative techniques, detectives identified that the man was a dealer selling large quantities of crystal meth in the area.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s hotel room in Marquette and seized an additional 8 ounces of crystal meth. The suspect was lodged at the Delta County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Escanaba Public Safety officer’s, Delta County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, MSP Gladstone Post trooper’s and Marquette Police Department officers all assisted in the investigation.

