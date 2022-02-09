Marquette bar offers specialty drink for Black History Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark’s bar, The Crow’s Nest, is now offering a drink called “Ruby’s Walk” in honor of Black History Month.

The drink features bourbon, blood orange cordial, creole bitters, soda, and a dehydrated blood orange slice to top it. It is named after Ruby Bridges who was the first black student to integrate into an all-white school. 25% of the proceeds from every drink sold will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Jamie Bedart, Crow’s Nest Bar manager, explained why the bar decided to give back to a greater cause.

“I think it’s really important for us to give back to the community. We just like to reach out and be engaged in the community because it’s a really special place to live so we try to be a part of it.”

The NAACP Defense and Education Fund is the civil and human rights law firm whose most well-known case was Brown v. Board of Education, which established that racial segregation in schools was unconstitutional.

