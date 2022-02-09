Light snow is on the way

Relatively warm conditions continue as a clipper system is moving across Ontario and bringing us light snow. Once it passes east lake effect snow develops along the west and northwest wind belts. At times it could be moderate in the western counties. Snow amounts will be light 1-3″, but higher elevations west will have near 5″. A stronger clipper system comes by Friday. Snow will begin to move into the western counties early tomorrow evening with this one and then become widespread overnight. The snow will transition to lake effect snow during the day. Plan on moderate snow, but could be heavy at times. Roads will be slippery as snow accumulates!

Today: Light scattered snow during the morning and lake effect snow showers for the rest of the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Few snow showers early in the east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, seasonal with our next round of snow moving in during the evening

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Moderate snow early on with lake effect snow during the day

>Highs: Around 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers east

>Highs: Mainly teens

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

