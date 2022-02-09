Advertisement

Light snow is on the way

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Relatively warm conditions continue as a clipper system is moving across Ontario and bringing us light snow. Once it passes east lake effect snow develops along the west and northwest wind belts. At times it could be moderate in the western counties. Snow amounts will be light 1-3″, but higher elevations west will have near 5″. A stronger clipper system comes by Friday. Snow will begin to move into the western counties early tomorrow evening with this one and then become widespread overnight. The snow will transition to lake effect snow during the day. Plan on moderate snow, but could be heavy at times. Roads will be slippery as snow accumulates!

Today: Light scattered snow during the morning and lake effect snow showers for the rest of the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Few snow showers early in the east. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, seasonal with our next round of snow moving in during the evening

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Moderate snow early on with lake effect snow during the day

>Highs: Around 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers east

>Highs: Mainly teens

Tuesday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
Detroit Lion super-fan
Dollar Bay native named Detroit Lions’ biggest fan
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools reopen Tuesday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Canadian Prairies system brings light snow, freezing rain to the U.P. overnight through...
Incoming system disrupts midweek thaw, brings wintry mix Wednesday
thaw
Thawing conditions before the next system
Tuesday afternoon highs from the upper 20s to mid 30s before clipper system brings in...
Chance of winter thaw Tuesday before snow returns
active
A snowy and warmer week on tap