Advertisement

Ishpeming High School grad hopes to spread a positive message with clothing brand, “Be You Klothing”

Be You Klothing celebrates your differences
Kaz Langness shows off his clothing brand, Be You Klothing.
Kaz Langness shows off his clothing brand, Be You Klothing.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Being black in a nearly all-white school, Kaz Langness was well aware of his differences growing up.

But Langness believes differences are a superpower, and he learned to embrace his.

He wants you to celebrate you. That’s why he created his clothing brand, Be You Klothing. His sweatshirts serve as a reminder to celebrate your differences.

You can hear from Kaz about his background and his message in the videos below.

Kaz Langness hopes to spread a positive message about accepting your differences with his clothing brand, "be you clothing".
Kaz Langness tells Tia Trudgeon why he started his brand, "Be You Klothing" and shares what the phrase "be yourself" means to him.

You can support Kaz and check out his clothing at www.beyouklothing.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
Detroit Lion super-fan
Dollar Bay native named Detroit Lions’ biggest fan
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools reopen Tuesday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Childcare
Childcare virtual job fair to be held February 23
The Moose Jackson Café in Iron Mountain and Fob’s Restaurant in Crystal Falls are among those...
U.P. restaurants look to rebound in 2022 amid pandemic setbacks
On Feb. 1, Detroit Lions’ Super-Fan Gary Campioni, won Comerica Bank’s search for the Biggest...
Dollar Bay native named Detroit Lions’ biggest fan
Champion Force Cheer
Champion Force Cheer looking for members, spring season starts Wednesday