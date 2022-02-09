Ishpeming High School grad hopes to spread a positive message with clothing brand, “Be You Klothing”

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Being black in a nearly all-white school, Kaz Langness was well aware of his differences growing up.

But Langness believes differences are a superpower, and he learned to embrace his.

He wants you to celebrate you. That’s why he created his clothing brand, Be You Klothing. His sweatshirts serve as a reminder to celebrate your differences.

You can hear from Kaz about his background and his message in the videos below.

Kaz Langness hopes to spread a positive message about accepting your differences with his clothing brand, "be you clothing".

Kaz Langness tells Tia Trudgeon why he started his brand, "Be You Klothing" and shares what the phrase "be yourself" means to him.

You can support Kaz and check out his clothing at www.beyouklothing.com.

