Incoming system disrupts midweek thaw, brings wintry mix Wednesday

A Canadian Prairies weather system disrupts the mild midweek thaw in Upper Michigan, spreading a wintry mix over the region late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Light snowfall accumulation from a trace to 2″ is possible from the system, though the mix of freezing drizzle/rain can lightly coat roads and walkways with ice. Adjust driving speed as necessary due to slick road conditions.

The system eventually exits the U.P. Wednesday afternoon. Then, lake effect snow develops over the northwest wind belts, with snowfall continuing through Thursday morning.

Another clipper system arrives Friday with potential to produce widespread moderate to occasionally heavy snow over the region -- amounts ranging from 3″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations and northwest wind belt locations.

Following the system’s exit Friday night, temperatures plunge below seasonal through early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix early, then scattered snow showers midmorning; transitioning to lake effect snow (LES) showers over the northwest wind belts in the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; snowfall accumulations 1″-3″, higher than 3″ over the northwest wind belts plus the western highlands; blustery northwest winds with gusts over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s *dropping to Lower 20s west in the afternoon

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with LES early over the northwest winds then diminishing in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow; snowfall amounts ranging from 1″-6″, with 6″+ over the northwest wind belts; windy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday, Lincoln’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES early over the north wind belts then diminishing in the afternoon; north winds gusting over 20 mph and frigid

>Highs: 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north and cold

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 20

