Advertisement

Ice Mass to be held once again at MTU Winter Carnival

St. Albert The Great’s pastor expects more people to attend this year compared to the last carnival
St. Albert The Great will hold ice mass for the 7th straight Winter Carnival
St. Albert The Great will hold ice mass for the 7th straight Winter Carnival(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Ice Mass will once again be offered during the Michigan Tech University Winter Carnival.

On Friday and Saturday, all are welcome to gather inside St. Albert The Great parish’s outdoor ice chapel.

This year will mark the return of the carnival’s normal three masses, as there were more last year to allow social distancing between attendees.

This year’s chapel will feature a heightened pulpit, as well as a side aisle with stained ice windows. The parish’s pastor expects more people compared to the previous carnival.

“The people who come to the chapel for the mass are certainly students, students’ parents and family members, and people from the community,” Father Ben Hasse. “So all of the parts of the community come together for those liturgies.”

Ice Mass will be on Friday at 5:30 and 9:00 in the evening and Saturday morning at 10:00.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
Detroit Lion super-fan
Dollar Bay native named Detroit Lions’ biggest fan
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools reopen Tuesday

Latest News

The company has been in business since 1925
U.P. Propane says there is no propane shortage, but deliveries are delayed
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
The company pitched the benefits of the Scotia Wind Project to community members during the...
Circle Power speaks to Houghton community about Scotia Wind Project
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company plans to open Feb. 12.
Upper Peninsula Brewing Company opens this weekend