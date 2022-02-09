Ice Mass to be held once again at MTU Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, Ice Mass will once again be offered during the Michigan Tech University Winter Carnival.

On Friday and Saturday, all are welcome to gather inside St. Albert The Great parish’s outdoor ice chapel.

This year will mark the return of the carnival’s normal three masses, as there were more last year to allow social distancing between attendees.

This year’s chapel will feature a heightened pulpit, as well as a side aisle with stained ice windows. The parish’s pastor expects more people compared to the previous carnival.

“The people who come to the chapel for the mass are certainly students, students’ parents and family members, and people from the community,” Father Ben Hasse. “So all of the parts of the community come together for those liturgies.”

Ice Mass will be on Friday at 5:30 and 9:00 in the evening and Saturday morning at 10:00.

