Forsyth Township man arrested, charged following domestic violence incident

By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORSYTH Twp, MI. (WLUC) - A man has been arrested and charged following a domestic assault incident involving a firearm in Forsyth Township.

On Wednesday evening, the Forsyth Township Police Department responded to a domestic violence report on the 300 Block of Skybolt Street after a woman called 9-1-1 and reported that her son had assaulted his girlfriend and held her at gunpoint for several hours, threatening her life.

Officers learned that the female victim had fled the home, seeking safety at a family member’s house.

When officers arrived, they found that the male subject, identified as Austin Brown, had located the victim at her family member’s house and was attempting to gain entry.

An investigation revealed that Brown had assaulted the woman and threatened her life with a shotgun, firing it into the ceiling multiple times while in the house.

Brown was taken into custody and lodged at the Marquette County Jail. He has been charged with felony discharge of a firearm in a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of felony firearm, and domestic violence.

The Forsyth Township Police Department and the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office encouraged anyone who may be a victim or those who know someone they suspect to be a victim of domestic violence, to reach out to law enforcement or the Marquette County Women’s Center.

