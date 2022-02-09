Advertisement

“Dentistry of the Heart” returns this Saturday to Dickinson County

The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain is preparing to host its 16th annual free dentistry event
The state-of-the-art facility will allow patrons to be seen by professional hygienists and...
The state-of-the-art facility will allow patrons to be seen by professional hygienists and doctors(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain will host its 16th annual “Dentistry of the Heart” event.

The event has provided local dentistry to those in need. Anyone can get free cleanings, removals, or fillings on Saturday. The Dental Center says when money becomes tight, dental insurance is one of the first sacrifices.

Traditionally, a cleaning and cavity filling could cost several hundred dollars. Community partners will help transform the parking lot into a reception area with hot coffee and a warm fire.

“This community has been so good to us; this is our way of giving back and saying thank you to the community. It is really awesome, there is going to be so much community involvement with this,” said John Fornetti, The John Fornetti Dental Center Owner.

The event is this Saturday from 8 a.m. CT until 3 p.m. CT. It is free and first-come-first-served. Fornetti recommends dressing warm because the parking lot will be used as a screening area.

The Dental Center expects to help hundreds of people. The event was held last year, and customers should expect a COVID screening before getting their teeth serviced.

