Circle Power speaks to Houghton community about Scotia Wind Project

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The company working to build a wind farm in Houghton County continues to explain its plans to the public. And a group opposing the development is responding.

On Wednesday morning, Circle Power Renewables was in downtown Houghton to explain the benefits of the Scotia Wind Project at the Keweenaw Alliance Breakfast Meeting. The Vice President of Development, Chris Moore, says visibility of the twelve turbines would be limited in certain areas.

“Because of all the infrastructure, the ridge line, and the trees that are there, you’re not going to be able to see them from a lot of the areas around them in Houghton County,” he said.

The Secretary for the Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge, Jim Mihelcic, says the project would be more visible than Circle Power claims. The opposing group says it wants to preserve wildlife and the Adams Township community.

“We are interested in protecting the historical resources of the community and also the health, safety, and welfare of township residents,” said Mihelcic.

Moore says a majority of the project’s tax revenue would go to Adams Township, its schools, and Houghton County. Mihelcic pushed back, citing a 2021 Department of Energy National Lab study.

“Any tax revenue generated by wind farms or wind factories are not used to increase classroom size and increase student salaries,” he stated.

A graph from Circle Power shows how the wind farm could reduce electricity costs.

Circle Power says the project will reduce electricity costs (WLUC)

“We’re providing electric energy to UPPCO at less than what they can get it from any other source,” Moore explained.

Mihelcic, though, says local residents would still pay in other ways.

“We would provide about 33% of that cost to tax dollars that are taken out of our pockets and hand it over to Circle Power and its investors through a production tax credit,” he said.

Mihelcic says he plans to continue informing the public about the effects of the potential wind farm. The next Adams Township board meeting is Mar. 7.

