Childcare virtual job fair to be held February 23

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan, Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!, and Great Start to Quality are joining forces for an upcoming virtual job fair.

Amy Kraatz, the MiLEAP Grant Coordinator with U.P. Michigan Works!, says these free events will feature employers in the childcare industry who are looking to hire people who want to work in the childcare field.

The event is on Wednesday, February 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Employers can reach out to U.P. Michigan Works! at 800-285-9675 to participate.

If you are interested, please call your local Michigan Works! at 800-285-9675 or email contactus@upmichiganworks.org.

