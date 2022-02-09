Champion Force Cheer looking for members, spring season starts Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Champion Force Cheer is getting ready to start their spring season and they’re looking for new members. Champion Force Cheer is a competitive cheer team for girls and boys.

It’s open to ages 4-18 and there’s no experience needed. Classes actually start Wednesday February 9. The head coach for Champion Force Cheer says there are many benefits to competitive cheer.

“It’s great physical activity for girls and boys, cheer is really great for building those muscles early on, the flexibility, the discipline and just being part of a team sport, learning how to be a team player and work with others, it’s also a lot of fun,” said Head Coach Amanda Garcia.

Unlike most cheer teams, Champion Force allows you to pay for classes weekly. You can find out more information by clicking here.

