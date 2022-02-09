Advertisement

Bomb threats clear more than a half-dozen DC high schools

People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of a Black History Month commemoration event at the high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a half-dozen public high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving anonymous bomb threats. In each case, police found no explosives.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that seven schools received bomb threats over the phone: Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School and McKinley Tech High School.

In each case, students were evacuated and the building searched and “cleared with no hazardous material found,” the MPD announced on Twitter.

An eighth school, Friendship Public Charter School, also received a threat, but school was not in session.

The string of threats comes a day after Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was quickly escorted out of a Black History Month event following a bomb threat during a visit to Dunbar High School. The MPD said it was “working to thoroughly investigate these threats with the assistance of our federal partners” at the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Lewis Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, called the threats “disturbing incidents that we take very seriously.”

In a statement, Ferebee said the school system would work closely with MPD “regarding any threat made toward our schools, students, or staff.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
Detroit Lion super-fan
Dollar Bay native named Detroit Lions’ biggest fan
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools reopen Tuesday

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
The company has been in business since 1925
U.P. Propane says there is no propane shortage, but deliveries are delayed
FILE - Gamal Abdelaziz arrives at federal court for his trial, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Boston.
Parent in college bribery scandal gets year in prison
St. Albert The Great will hold ice mass for the 7th straight Winter Carnival
Ice Mass to be held once again at MTU Winter Carnival