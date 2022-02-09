Bay College to join Michigan Community College Athletic Association

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) member schools met on Monday morning and voted to accept the application from Bay College to be the 23rd member of the MCCAA beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Bay joins Southwest Michigan College and North Central Michigan College as new members for next year. The Norse will compete in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, softball, and volleyball.

Mel Grau, the MCCAA President, shared her thoughts about the results. “The MCCAA is excited to add such a robust collegiate institution to our organization. We believe that Bay will positively carry on our strong competitive traditions while upholding our mission of the MCCAA.”

“I echo the sentiments of President Grau.” Added Al Perry, the MCCAA Executive Administrator. “I would also add this excitement is due to a myriad of factors, but for brevity’s sake I’ll just quickly mention three of these factors.”

“First, it was clear from the site visit Bay College has shown a dedication to its athletic facilities over the last five years, and in conjunction has significant improvements planned in the future,” continued Perry. The facilities and plans are currently championship level meeting the expectations we have for our member institutions. Once the renovations are complete, this will only add to the experience for Bay College student-athletes and their competitors within the MCCAA. Another factor in the decision-making process for the MCCAA was the clear commitment from Bay College’s leadership. During the site visit, Dr. Coleman not only made the rationale for starting athletics very clear, but followed those comments with a vision for the program that incorporated a strong commitment to growing the infrastructure and offerings therein. The third factor is the experience for the student-athletes at other member institutions. Many student-athletes participating at Lower Peninsula institutions have not been to the Upper Peninsula and the addition of Bay College provides this experience for them simultaneously demonstrating the vastness, the beauty and uniqueness of our State.”

“The Michigan Community College Athletic Association is already one of the largest and most competitive athletic conferences in the nation, for the reasons mentioned above plus many others, our membership agreed without any dissension Bay College is going to make our association stronger. We are looking forward to their addition.”

“Bay College is beyond excited to take this next step in athletics by joining the Michigan Community College Athletic Association,” said Matt Johnson, Director of Athletics. “Gaining membership in a conference has been a goal of ours since the reinstatement of our program five years ago. Becoming a member of the tradition rich MCCAA creates rivalries and intensifies competition, which is great for our athletic programs, our student-athletes, and the Bay College community. It offers countless opportunities to our students through competition and enhances their opportunity for recognition and growth.”

Bay College President, Dr. Laura Coleman, was also elated to hear of the news. “Bay College is thrilled to join the MCCAA conference! This will give our athletes some new opportunities. We look forward to focusing our play in Michigan and representing the Upper Peninsula.”

“In general, this has been an interesting competition year for the MCCAA in terms of growth and expansion,” added Tod Hess, the MCCAA Publicity Director. “For quite some time, the number of institutions and sport offerings therein have remained stagnate. This year we have added not only Bay College, but also added the following institutions, with two other institutions inquiring about membership:

· Southwestern Michigan College, in Dowagiac, MI

· North Central Michigan College, in Petoskey, MI

And many of our current members have decided to add sport offerings.”

Hess continued on with his thoughts. “With this growth, the association is currently working on restructuring our current conference alignments, historically we have been divided as eastern and western conferences, and the schedules tied to these divisions. It is the intent of the subcommittee tasked with this restructuring to have the conference alignments and the schedules completed by the end of February. This is an incredible time within the MCCAA and the State of Michigan as it pertains to community college athletics; therefore, once the schedules are set, make sure you catch a game.”

Bay College currently is an independent member of the NJCAA Region 13. They will begin play in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association in the fall of 2022 in all sports.

