Whitmer to propose $1 billion boost to transportation budget

Source: State of Michigan
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will propose a $1 billion, or nearly 20%, boost to Michigan’s transportation budget to repair roads and increase other spending.

The $6.3 billion plan she will present to lawmakers Wednesday includes new road and bridge funding from the federal infrastructure law. Three-quarters would go to state roads and bridges and one-quarter to local roads and bridges.

Whitmer’s proposal includes a call for augmenting the transportation budget with general funds. It also factors in a nearly 1-cent-per-gallon fuel tax hike that took effect last month under a 2015 law. Whitmer says Michigan has made “huge progress” fixing roads, “but there’s still so much more to do.”

