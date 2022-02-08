Advertisement

The UPside - February 7, 2022

This week’s UPsiders are the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly for supporting members of the community.
This week's UPsiders are the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the volunteers at Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly for offering services to those who lack family support.

The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly was established in Houghton County in 1982. The group offers friendly visiting, medical transportation, a firewood program and they host holiday celebrations and social activities.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools reopen Tuesday
No one was injured in a structure fire at K.I. Sawyer.
No one injured in structure fire at K.I. Sawyer
Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Generic Car Crash Graphic
M-553 reopens after crash at Glasses Curve causes closure
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

This week's Upsiders are the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.
The UPside - February 7, 2022
Winter Carnival Ice Building
100 years of history for the MTU Winter Carnival
This week's UPsider is Elaine Racine for hosting her annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The UPside - January 31, 2022
This week's UPsider is Elaine for hosting her annual Thanksgiving dinner.
The UPside - January 31, 2022