The UPside - February 7, 2022

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the volunteers at Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly for offering services to those who lack family support.

The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly was established in Houghton County in 1982. The group offers friendly visiting, medical transportation, a firewood program and they host holiday celebrations and social activities.

