Thawing conditions before the next system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The upper-level jetstream pattern has mainly southwesterly winds in place bringing warm air to the area ahead of our next clipper system. Temperatures will be reaching around the freezing through tomorrow as we stay under the warm sector. Then, snow moves in overnight through tomorrow morning. Then, lake effect snow develops during the day tomorrow. The pattern will stay active this week. A stronger clipper system will bring moderate to heavy snow on Friday and a surge of colder air for the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Widespread snow, cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning light snow in the east

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Friday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Lingering lake effect snow in the north and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Mainly teens

Monday: Early morning scattered snow showers

>Highs: Around 20°

