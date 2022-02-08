Suspected human remains found on Ga. hiking trail turn out to be life-size doll

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WBTV/Gray News) - Deputies in a small Georgia county are relieved after what they thought was a human body found on a hiking trail turned out to be a life-size doll.

Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded on Monday afternoon to what was believed to be a body located on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest, WBTV reported.

The deputies who first responded initially reported finding what appeared to be the dead body of a woman wearing white socks.

Another team of investigators arrived on scene and quickly recognized that it was a life-size doll, dressed in a tank top, shorts and socks.

After one of the deputies located the model number, the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the sheriff’s office.

“The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery,” Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece joked in a Facebook post. “In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering.”

