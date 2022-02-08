Run Your Heart Out 5K coming Sunday to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday, February 12, Queen City Running Company is hosting its 4th annual Run Your Heart Out 5K. After taking a year off because of the pandemic and moving to a new location, Queen City Running staff say they’re happy to bring the event back.

You can run as a “couple,” be paired up on a “blind date,” or run as an individual. Times for each couple or individual will be split for final time and placing. There are prizes for the top racers in their age group.

“What we like to do is to have something going on in the winter time too just to keep that motivation going, keep that excitement rolling into spring as those bigger races come up, it’s a rust buster, and for those that are training throughout the winter it’s kind of like a check-in to see where you’re at and just have fun with it,” said Paige Du Bois, General Manager for Queen City Running Company.

The cost is $30 to participate. The race starts at 11 a.m. with a post race party upstairs at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

