Rudyard takes over as #1 team in UPSSA Small School UPSSA Boys Basketball Poll

Other leaders stay the same
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) -

Boys Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. Menominee (4) 13-1 20 1

2. Escanaba 7-4 16 2

3. Kingsford 8-4 9 3

3. Westwood 10-2 9 4

5. Jeffers 12-1 5 5

Others receiving votes: Marquette (4-6) 1.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Rudyard (4) 11-0 20 T1

2. North Central 12-1 16 3

3. Munising 13-1 10 4

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 10-2 9 T1

5. Norway 9-4 4 -

Others receiving votes: Wakefield-Marenisco (8-3) 1.

Girls Division 1-3 Record Pts Last

1. Calumet (4) 13-1 20 1

2. St. Ignace 13-2 14 4

3. Houghton 13-1 12 3

4. Sault Ste. Marie 11-4 10 2

5. Negaunee 12-4 3 5

Others receiving votes: Hancock (11-3) 1.

Division 4 Record Pts Last

1. Baraga (3) 14-1 19 1

2. Carney-Nadeau (1) 12-1 17 2

3. Pickford 8-2 12 3

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 9-5 4 5

5. Engadine 10-4 3 -

Others receiving votes: Rudyard (5-5) 2, Munising (11-3) 2, Ontonagon (9-5) 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Feb. 7 Girls HSBB Houghton / Marquette, Ishpeming / Gwinn Highlights
Feb. 7 Boys HSBB Escanaba / Westwood, Manistique / Gladstone Highlights
Feb. 6 Upper Peninsula Boys Bowling Singles Finals
Feb. 6 NMU Women's Club Hockey Highlights