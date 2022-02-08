Quincy Mine tours offered during MTU’s Winter Carnival

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic destination in Houghton County is offering tours during the Michigan Tech Winter Carnival.

With many people, including MTU alumni, coming to the Houghton-Hancock area, they have an opportunity to take some time to walk through the Quincy Mine.

Tours did occur during last year’s carnival, but had limited success because of the pandemic. Winter tours have been happening since 2018.

Tom Wright, the Manager of the Quincy Mine Hoist Association, says the experience could be surreal for visitors.

“It may be ten degrees outside and blustery and blizzardy,” he said. “You can come spend an hour and a half underground. It’s like being in a whole other world. It is being in a whole other world.”

Tours will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. People are asked to call ahead at 906-482-3101 or 906-370-3525 to be put on the schedule.

