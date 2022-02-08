NMU holds wellness fair at Northern Center Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held their annual wellness fair Tuesday afternoon. More than 20 vendors, groups and businesses were set up inside the Northern Center.

The fair includes free health services, such as free hearing screens, dietary information and recommendations. Some booths also had demonstrations. Organizers say it’s a good resource for students to learn about what services are in the area.

“It’s sort of a way to get all of these different organizations that do something with health into one place so for students that might travel really far to get here, it’s a way to show them what our community has to offer,” said Matthew Kilgas, NMU Health and Human Performance Assistant Professor.

The event is popular, with nearly 500 students and staff participating each year.

