Michigan Tech makes final preparations for 100th annual Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The winter wonderland at Michigan Tech is almost complete. On Tuesday, some students continued to prepare for the school’s 100th annual Winter Carnival.

The Blue Key National Honor Society started planning for this year almost immediately after last year’s event. Senior and Blue Key Vice President Rachel May says the setup process has had no problems.

“Everybody seems to be doing really well,” said May. “They’re rolling smoothly, and the snow statues are almost ready.”

The statues range from animals to medieval times. To commemorate the carnival’s 100th year, May says the creations are representing two themes: Carnival and History.

“If an organization has done snow statues in the past,” she explained, “they’re able to go back in their history and do a collage of those snow statues.”

Last year’s event was mostly virtual. Now, hundreds of students, alumni, and community members are expected to attend. There will be also be something new for students while they participate in competitions.

“That’s called Free Agents,” May said. “That’s for students who may not be affiliated with organizations on campus. They’re then able to get involved and sign up as a ‘free agent’ as we call them. They get put on teams together, and they’re able to compete that way.”

The carnival will feature snow speakers, food and broomball. May says she is looking forward to seeing everyone have fun.

“I think it’s a good time and good opportunity,” she stated, “to say, ‘Hey. Winter may be cold. It may be snowy. But, we can have fun and build amazing snow statues out of it.’”

The carnival kicks off Wednesday afternoon with the All-Nighter. It will conclude with the MTU Hockey game, torchlight parade, and fireworks on Saturday night.

To look at the full schedule of events, click here.

