Mich. Senator introduces cybersecurity bill package citing Russian threat

As technology advances governments adapt and, in the age of the internet, cybersecurity has become a focus for one senator from Michigan.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has introduced a legislative package designed to combat ongoing cybersecurity threats against critical infrastructure and the federal government.

In a press release, Peters said the package was of particular importance in the face of potential cyber-attacks sponsored by the Russian government in retaliation for U.S. support in Ukraine.

The legislation combines language from three bills Peters had previously authored and advanced out of his committee. They are the Cyber Incident Reporting Act, the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2021, and the Federal Secure Cloud Improvement and Jobs Act.

The combined bill, now known as the ‘Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act,’ would require the owners and operators of critical infrastructure to report to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) if they experience a substantial cyber-attack or make ransomware payments. In addition, it expands the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) relating to federal agencies use of cloud-based technologies.

“Cyber-attacks against federal networks and critical infrastructure companies – including oil pipelines, meatpacking centers, and wastewater treatment plants – have disrupted lives and livelihoods across the country,” said Senator Peters. “It is clear that, as our nation continues to counter cyber threats and support Ukraine, we need to pass this legislation to provide additional tools to address possible cyber-attacks from adversaries, including the Russian government.”

