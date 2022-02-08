Marquette and Alger County schools seek continued approval for ability to start classes before Labor Day

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Like other U.P. districts, Marquette and Alger county schools are seeking state approval to begin next school year a week early.

Marquette and Alger County schools want to keep the ability to start the 2022-2023 school year before Labor Day.

The Michigan Department of Education requires districts to get special approval to start early. “The premise behind it is that it’s good for Michigan businesses for families to be able to travel in the summertime,” NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said. “Kids are on vacation so they move around the state, and it also frees up teenagers to work summer jobs.”

Since 2019, these districts have had a waiver from the MDE giving them the option to start classes before Labor Day. The waiver expires this year for every district in the two counties except Au Train-Onota Public Schools.

The schools are working together to renew it. “This happens to be the last year of a three-year waiver, so the application that we’re putting together right now is actually kind of a renewal of a waiver that’s currently in place,” Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis said.

Skewis says schools requesting the waiver this year need a dual enrollment program. Marquette and Alger county districts already have them in place. “One of the conditions was that a school needed to be participating in a dual enrollment program with a college or university that started school before Labor Day in order to be eligible,” Skewis said.

Juniors and seniors taking these classes are already in class before labor day. Skewis says this is a big reason it is best to start before then. “Students are much more focused in the fall and excited to come back to school, so we would rather have them come back to school a week early,” he said.

DeAugustine adds that many school activities start for the school year in August, another reason to start a week early. “A lot of our teams, clubs, and activities have already started at that point in August, as teams prepare for the fall sports season for instance,” he said.

They all plan to meet with the MDE at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 to confirm whether they still want to request this waiver. The public is welcome to attend, and the districts will accept public comments during the meeting. It takes place at MARESA 321 E. Ohio St., Marquette, Mich.

DeAugustine and Skewis say they expect the Michigan Department of Education to grant the waiver to their districts, as well as the other Marquette and Alger County schools who applied together. The MDE will not decide whether or not to grant the districts a waiver until a second meeting which is yet to be announced.

Au Train-Onota Public School’s waiver to start before Labor Day has yet to expire.

Munising Public Schools has started after Labor Day this school year, even with the ability to begin early.

