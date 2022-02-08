How to stay on top of your heart health or New Year’s health resolution
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Emily DeSchepper, an exercise physiologist at UPHS-Marquette, says to make small goals to stay on top of your heart health.
She works in the cardiac rehab department to help patients strengthen their hearts following a cardiac event. DeSchepper added that 30 minutes of moderate exercise each day can increase the blood flow through your heart.
