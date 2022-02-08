Dollar Bay native name Detroit Lions’ biggest fan

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dollar Bay native was recently named the Detroit Lions’ biggest fan.

On February 1, Detroit Lions’ super-fan, Gary Campioni, won Comerica Bank’s search for the Biggest Detroit Lions fan. Campioni is seen at every home game in an outfit that was inspired by 80′s wrestler, macho man Randy Savage. He and his friends, self-named “the blue mane group,” say they were inspired to start dressing up years ago at an away game.

Gary currently resides in Flint but said his love for the lions began while growing up in the U.P.

“Growing up in the U.P. there are a lot more Packers fans than Lions fans and we didn’t have it easy because we didn’t always win those rivalry games. So we had to take it on the cuff quite a few times.”

The voting continues as Campioni is competing against the biggest Tigers fan and the biggest Red Wings fan for Detroit’s biggest fan title. If he wins, he’ll receive a pair of Lions 2022 season tickets.

To vote for Gary to be Detroit’s biggest fan, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.