Contractors give PSA on ice damming

A closer look at an ice dam. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - General contractors are reminding homeowners to keep their roofs clear of snow and ice.

In doing so you can prevent what’s called ice damming which is a build-up of ice that forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow from draining. A tell-tale sign of ice damming is if you see large icicles hanging on the edge of your roof.

Dan Perkins, Dan Perkins Construction president, explained what happens when the ice dams build up.

“If those ice damns build up what happens is water will eventually leak into your house. It builds up in kind of a pond next to those damns and slowly infiltrates your home.”

Moisture entering the home from ice dams can lead to the growth of mold and mildew which can cause respiratory problems.

