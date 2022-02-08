Chance of winter thaw Tuesday before snow returns

Snow showers diminishing and clouds breaking up overnight Monday in Upper Michigan as a low pressure system exits the region. Milder air moves in overnight through Tuesday, with above-seasonal morning lows for most (0s possible interior), then rising to the upper 20s-lower 30s in the daytime. Winds and clouds increase during the day however, ahead of an advancing clipper system from the Canadian Prairies. The system brings snow showers over the Western U.P. during the early afternoon then spreading eastward through the evening.

The system eventually exits the U.P. Wednesday morning. Then, lake effect snow develops over the northwest wind belts, with snowfall continuing through Thursday morning.

Another clipper system arrives Friday with potential to produce widespread moderate to occasionally heavy snow over the region -- amounts ranging from 3″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations and northwest wind belt locations.

Following the system’s exit Friday night, temperatures plunge below seasonal through early next week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow showers and freezing drizzle beginning west in the afternoon then eastward through the evening; transitioning to mainly snow showers late; south winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 20 to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; transitioning to lake effect snow (LES) showers over the northwest wind belts in the afternoon; patchy blowing snow; snowfall accumulations 1″-3″, higher then 3″ over northwest wind belt locations; blustery northwest winds

>Highs: 30s *dropping to Lower 20s west in the afternoon

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with LES early over the northwest winds then diminishing in the afternoon; seasonably cool

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 20s

Friday: Cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy snow; snowfall amounts ranging from 3″-6″, with 7″+ in higher elevations and northwest wind belt locations; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday, Lincoln’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy with LES over the north wind belts; north winds gusting over 20 mph and frigid

>Highs: 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold

>Highs: 10s

Monday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and cold

>Highs: 10s

