Behind the scenes of Jean Kay’s Pasty operations
The pasty shop turns out at least 400 pasties on any given day
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jean Kay’s Pasty and Sub Shop has been a staple in Marquette for decades. While operations have changed over the years to adapt to the times, the pasty making really hasn’t.
On any given winter day, the shop makes at least 400 pasties in the morning. That number goes up at least twofold during the summer tourism rush.
Owner Brian Harsch talks about his operations in the video below...
Want to fold a pasty like one of the pros?
Harsch demonstrates here...
