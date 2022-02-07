Advertisement

When and how to watch Nick Baumgartner compete in 2022 Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner is in Beijing for the 2022 Olympics where he will compete in snowboard cross.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEIJING (WLUC) - Nick Baumgartner, an Olympic Snowboarder from Iron River, is in Beijing competing with the USA Ski & Snowboarding Team this week.

This is Baumgartner’s fourth Olympics following his appearance in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

The Men’s Snowboard Cross race will air LIVE on USA Network and Peacock TV on Feb. 9 at 9:20 p.m. CST and will go until about 1:30 a.m.

They will start with qualifying runs and then move into finals once they have set the bracket, Baumgartner shared on his Facebook. He said fourth time’s a charm.

