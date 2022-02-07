MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. According to CandyStore.com, Michigan’s favorite candy is a heart-shaped box of chocolates, followed by cupid corn and then conversation hearts.

The TV6 Morning News crew wants to know what is the U.P.’s favorite Valentine’s Day Candy and if the results match Michigan’s top picks.

We will announce the top pick on Valentine’s Day.

