What is the U.P.’s favorite Valentine’s Day Candy?

Valentine's Candy Poll
Valentine's Candy Poll(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching fast. According to CandyStore.com, Michigan’s favorite candy is a heart-shaped box of chocolates, followed by cupid corn and then conversation hearts.

To look at the candy map click here.

The TV6 Morning News crew wants to know what is the U.P.’s favorite Valentine’s Day Candy and if the results match Michigan’s top picks.

Click here to vote using emojis.

We will announce the top pick on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

