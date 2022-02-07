Advertisement

West End Suicide Prevention hosting silent snow sports event virtually

Poster for the event
Poster for the event(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention is hosting a silent snow sports contest on Facebook next month. The week of March 20 you can register online for $10 and participate in a silent snow sport like skiing or snowshoeing.

Then upload pictures of you doing the sport and you’ll have a chance to win a $50 gift card to Downwind Sports. The goal is to get people outside, exercising and thinking about mental health.

“We want people to get outside and enjoy the weather there’s many benefits to being outside, benefits to physical health, mental health, just being outside and participating in physical activity and this is a way individuals can do that and this gives them the freedom to do whatever they want and support suicide prevention while they’re doing it,” said Amy Poirier,

West End Suicide Prevention is also extending the deadline for their snowman contest. The new deadline is March 11.

