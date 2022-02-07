Upper Peninsula Luge Club brings pros and amateurs to Lucy Hill
You don’t need to be an athlete to slide down the track at Lucy Hill
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t just watch Olympians slide down a luge track, try it out for yourself!
The natural luge track at Lucy Hill in Negaunee is open to all public users.
The U.P. Luge Club’s President says it’s a sport that’s kind to people of all ages.
...or visit www.upluge.org
Public sliding hours are typically Fridays 6-9, and Saturdays 11-3.
