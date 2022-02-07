Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Luge Club brings pros and amateurs to Lucy Hill

You don’t need to be an athlete to slide down the track at Lucy Hill
TV6's Tia Trudgeon tries her hand at luging at Lucy Hill in Negaunee.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon tries her hand at luging at Lucy Hill in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t just watch Olympians slide down a luge track, try it out for yourself!

The natural luge track at Lucy Hill in Negaunee is open to all public users.

The U.P. Luge Club’s President says it’s a sport that’s kind to people of all ages.

Watch the video below to hear what you need to know before you get started.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon joins members of the UP Luge Club to learn about the sport and slide down the Lucy Hill track for the first time.

To learn about opportunities to slide down Lucy Hill and hear about a young member’s experience, watch the video below...

TV6's Tia Trudgeon visits Lucy Hill and learns about luging from members of the U.P. Luge Club.

...or visit www.upluge.org

Public sliding hours are typically Fridays 6-9, and Saturdays 11-3.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat
At least 36 competitors from seven different countries participate in the ski jumping competition
2022 Pine Mountain Continental Cup continues in Iron Mountain
Winter Carnival Ice Building
MTU students building snow statues for upcoming Winter Carnival
Scott Pacetti of Mohawk, Mich. was arrested for selling illegal drugs in Keweenaw County.
Mohawk man arrested for selling illegal drugs, operating drug house
Meth arrest graphic.
Meth lab dismantled in Forsyth Township, 2 arrested

Latest News

Valentine's Candy Poll
What is the U.P.’s favorite Valentine’s Day Candy?
According to the Forsyth Township Fire Department, an abandoned building fire is said to have...
K.I. Sawyer fire under investigation
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed after receiving threat
St. Peter Chili Cook-Off
Saint Joseph hosts annual chili cook-off