Upper Peninsula Luge Club brings pros and amateurs to Lucy Hill

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t just watch Olympians slide down a luge track, try it out for yourself!

The natural luge track at Lucy Hill in Negaunee is open to all public users.

The U.P. Luge Club’s President says it’s a sport that’s kind to people of all ages.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon joins members of the UP Luge Club to learn about the sport and slide down the Lucy Hill track for the first time.

...or visit www.upluge.org

Public sliding hours are typically Fridays 6-9, and Saturdays 11-3.

